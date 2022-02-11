Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

