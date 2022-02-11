Relx Plc (LON:REL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 35.50 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,258 ($30.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,241.44. The company has a market cap of £43.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($35.23) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

