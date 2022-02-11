Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 207,963 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

