Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.13% of Artesian Resources worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

