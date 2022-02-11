Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $148,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 453,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

