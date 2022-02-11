Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 116,905 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 116,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Yelp worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,095 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,442 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

