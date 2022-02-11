Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 146,088 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 146,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Cutera worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 608.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $678.60 million, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.