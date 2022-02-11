Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 595 ($8.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.63).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 508.90 ($6.88) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.95). The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 572.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

