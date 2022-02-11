Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.90) to GBX 640 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 572.76. The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

