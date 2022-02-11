Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.