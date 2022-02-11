Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
