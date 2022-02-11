Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

ZG opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

