Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Masco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

MAS opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

