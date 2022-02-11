Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

