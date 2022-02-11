Reviewing CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 3.74 -$17.51 million $0.45 17.71

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and CatchMark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

