Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.770-$1.810 EPS.

Shares of REXR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.