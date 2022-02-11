RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.76. 1,196,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

