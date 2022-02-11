RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.38

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.38 and traded as high as C$22.76. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.66, with a volume of 1,252,882 shares traded.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

