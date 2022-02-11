Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.82. 1,574,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,728. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

