Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $631,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,008. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

