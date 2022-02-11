Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $30.99 Million Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 594,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 82,416 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

