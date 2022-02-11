Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 68,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,989. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

