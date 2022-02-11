Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

