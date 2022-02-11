Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $125.77.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
