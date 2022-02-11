Robert W. Baird Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $380.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.07.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Illumina by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
