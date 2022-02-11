Robert W. Baird Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $380.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Illumina by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

