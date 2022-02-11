Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 168,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.18% of Covetrus worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 185.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.