Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $133.09 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 2.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $133,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,214,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $432.77. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
