Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Spruce Biosciences worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,049. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

