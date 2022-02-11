Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $12.94 Million in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.81% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VINC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

