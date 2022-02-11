Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $15.60 Million in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,295,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ AMYT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,727. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $638.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.