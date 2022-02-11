Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 336,109 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.18% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $72,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,798. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

