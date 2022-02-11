Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 764,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,459,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 642,809 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,620. The stock has a market cap of $413.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

