Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 450 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA opened at $39.09 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.