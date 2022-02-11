Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BFAM opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

