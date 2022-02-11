Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $216,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

