Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 77.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 129.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

