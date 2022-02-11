Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

