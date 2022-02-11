Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,488 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

