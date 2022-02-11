Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 671 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

LNC stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

