Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$616.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.73. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RSI shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,080.24.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.