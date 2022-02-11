Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3,010.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ROKU stock opened at $165.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Roku Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
