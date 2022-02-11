Rotork’s (ROR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.48) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 314.40 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 313.40 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.16).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

