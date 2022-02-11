Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 75,160 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $462,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

