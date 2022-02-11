Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.91) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.06) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($4.02) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.52) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.17) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.43).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.18).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

