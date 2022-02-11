Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NYSE KO opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market cap of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

