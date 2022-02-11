RTW Investments LP Boosts Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,653. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

