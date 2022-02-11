RTW Investments LP Boosts Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.11% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $31,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $19.62. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,917. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.