RTW Investments LP Buys 6,330 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Masimo comprises approximately 3.4% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.51% of Masimo worth $225,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 45.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,412 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $231.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

