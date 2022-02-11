RTW Investments LP Has $4.35 Million Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.42% of Acutus Medical worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Jetstream Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 150.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

