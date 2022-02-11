RTW Investments LP Raises Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO makes up 1.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $77,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. 2,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

