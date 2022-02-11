Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

