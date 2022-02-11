Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $260,499.20 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.
- On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.
- On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.
- On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.55 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
